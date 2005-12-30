India's encroachment into Nepali territory has been occurring for some time now, and this week there was another violation of the border in eastern Kailali. Indian security forces personnel recently ploughed land and encroached nine metres beyond the border pillar. Confronted with evidence the Indian side responded by saying they were making roads for SSB security forces that patrol the area. Locals complain that when the border area was ploughed, crops including potatoes, mustard and sugarcane were destroyed. Ram Prasad Sharma, chief district administrator of Kailali, says he knows nothing about the encroachment. We shall also ignore the borders and encroach upon their lands," they warn.