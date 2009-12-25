KIRAN PANDAY

A rollercoaster week of recriminations and reconciliations began with a three-day Maoist bandh marked by violence and intimidation across the country. It peaked with a massive Maoist assembly in New Baneswor. Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal then delivered a fiery anti-Indian tirade during which he labelled the rest of the political leadership 'remote-controlled robots' who he would bypass to hold direct talks with Delhi.

Amidst widespread condemnation, the Maoist supremo weakly argued the following day that his comments were meant to be a 'satire' on the shape of things in Nepali politics. Soon after, the Maoists announced they were lifting the six-month obstruction of the House, raising (yet again) hopes that a political settlement would finally be reached that would pave the way towards the completion of the constitution-writing process. But with the hardliners within the Maoist party still resurgent, the prospect of an indefinite strike looms large.

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