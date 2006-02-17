Foreign governments' travel advisories hurt Nepal's poor the most and should be replaced by another less harmful mechanism, says the Nepal Association of Tour Operators (NATO). About 750,000 people in the country depend on the tourism industry and in most parts of Nepal it is the only source of income. "In large parts of this country this industry has served as the only source of income for the people who are more often that not the sole breadwinners in their family and at least three people in turn are dependent on them," it added in a news release on Wednesday. In that context, it is difficult to see how the global plan to end poverty by 2015 can be achieved when travel advisories continue to affect the most vulnerable, according to NATO.