BIKRAM RAI

The government has declared an energy emergency. Deputy PM Bharat Mohan Adhikari proclaimed an energy crisis over the next four years, and announced the government's action plan.



Earlier, the Dahal-led government had also declared an energy emergency, following which there was extensive debate on energy alternatives. The pros and cons of diesel plants were discussed. But politics pushed the energy debate onto the backburner. The lesson is that no plan really works until the country's politics is settled. The present government may have declared an energy emergency, but with a half-formed cabinet, its goals are unlikely to be realised.



The declaration of an energy emergency implies that national economic policy will be focused on tiding over the energy shortage in the next four years. But we should be focused on developing a comprehensive energy plan and implementing it. We should find an alternative to petroleum, keeping in mind that the hydropower regime is rife with corruption and power politics. Political will is central to addressing the energy crisis.

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