A peace march organised by the Nepal chapter of the Youth Initiative for Peace (YIP) wound its way from Patan Darbar Square to Kathmandu Darbar Square on 2 March to protest the prospect of a US-led war against Iraq and to support the ceasefire between the government and the Maoist forces. Two hundred students from local schools laid out oil lamps at Hanuman Dhoka at dusk, while Salil Subedi played the didgeridoo to chants for shanti and Shishir Yogi sang Nepali peace songs.