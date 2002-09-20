The government declared an emergency, called Maoists terrorists and started going after them. Now, we hear another Maoist-government dialogue may be underway. Am I the only one confused?

"Enough" by Ramesh Poudel (#111) was commendable. I think it is time to stop violence and start talking peace. If the government cannot do good for Nepalis, it has no right to do harm either. There has been violation of human rights from both sides and the victim is always poor Ram Bahadur or Shyam Bahadur who has nothing to do with the dreams of Prachanda or Sher Bahadur. If there is peace and political stability in the country, Nepalis can show that they can prosper even without these political leaders.Excuse me, aren't these the same people we put a reward on their heads, dead or alive? Negotiations, compromises, discussions with terrorists? How can you talk to preachers of terror?The question then is, are they really terrorists? Aha! Now that makes you raise an eyebrow. Take away the terrorist veil, and what we see are rebels for justice, Nepalis craving real development, disillusioned by the homelessness and starvation, angry at the injustice and inequality. Nepalis are sick and tired of being cheated and wasted, and they are ready to risk a revolution. The violence and brutality is never justifiable, but that is what people do when they have no hope. Why is there so much hypocrisy? Rebellions are sure to be born in these conditions. Declaring a state of emergency and activating armed forces may kill a few thousand insurgents. But, the insurgency remains. Let's say all the Maoists were successfully eliminated, and the underlying social and economic injustice remained another rebellion will be born. What then? Will the government declare these new rebels terrorists too? Nepal's rulers and would-be rulers need to transform themselves and become genuine and accountable representatives of the people. Stop playing with Nepal and Nepali democracy.