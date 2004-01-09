We will not destroy public property or kill innocent citizens, that is what the Maoist leadership repeatedly says in its press statements. But rebels on the lower rungs don't seem to be paying attention. As a matter of fact, they are involved in activities that directly contravene the assurance of their leaders. It doesn't help that those at the top are unable to investigate why their orders are not followed. With brutalities like burning a girl alive in a bus, breaking bones and cutting the throats of innocent villagers, the Maoists cast doubts about their true intentions time and again. What kind of message are they trying to give to Nepalis by burning a van carrying polio drops to a village in Chitwan? What are they trying to prove by burning medical supplies? Do the Maoists want the people to remain disabled? If polio can make a person healthy, why are they trying to stop this from happening? Enough is enough.