A mid-term review of Nepal's biggest education project, the Basic and Primary Education Project (II Phase), has revealed major gains in enrolment. There has been a 10 percent gain in the net enrolment ratio, from 70.5 to 80.4 percent between 1998 and 2000. BPEP is a multi-donor-supported project, run by the Ministry of Education and plans to spend Rs29 billion over five years (1999/00-2003/04) to improve the access to and retain students in primary school, improve learning achievement and strengthen the capacity of local governance units by involving them in school management. The 7th amendment to the Education Act 2028 by parliament earlier this year, officials say, will help take a more decentralised approach to education management, which has been one of the major drawbacks for the education project. The same law is also expected to put in more checks to weed out unqualified teachers, most of whom have been appointed to teaching jobs on the basis of fake academic credentials. Investigation of fake academic certificates has already triggered a mass resignation of teachers across the country, and the qualifications of most who quit are said to be suspect.