The Austrian NGO Eco Nepal has been awarded this year's King Albert Medal of Merit for its work in Solukhumbu. Eco Himal has constructed a 620 kW hydropower project and been conducting other conservation activities in Thame, Solukhumbu, Sankhuwasabha and Dolakha. This is the first time that an organisation working in Nepal has received the award, considered the Nobel prize for the environment sector. John Hunt, who was on the 1953 expedition to Everest is also a past recipient of the award.