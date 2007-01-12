The Nepali embassy in London reflects the dire state of our public services. Visitors have worryingly bad experiences with embassy personnel. The few times I have rung the embassy, the person who answers can't mange a full sentence in English. How do these people field calls from non-Nepalis?

I think the whole mechanism-probably in all our embassies-from ambassadorial level to front staff, needs a complete overhaul. The country eventually would also benefit because these incompetent officials representing the country abroad are probably restricting tourism and other inward investment opportunities.

Name withheld,

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