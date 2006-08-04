During the royal regime, Nepal's diplomacy sector became a recruitment centre for royalists and sycophants. With all the political changes in Nepal, the diplomatic community is also trying to redeem itself by becoming more inclusive and loktantrik. Although 12 serving ambassadors were recalled by the new government, it still hasn't been able to send new envoys to replace them. A highly placed source in the government tells us that the government has been doing its homework for the selection process. Deputy Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Prime Minster Koirala are in the process of finalising standards for new nominations. Apparently, the House of Representatives will hold special hearings for important diplomatic positions. The CPN (UML) has been pushing nominees who could improve Nepal's image abroad, and they believe civil society should be represented. The party has recommended Nilambar Acharya [for a top ambassadorial post], and says it will obtain India's support if necessary. The UML has also recommended party central committee and foreign department member Radha Gyawali.

he party believes that Gyawali's background in political science and diplomacy will be an asset to Nepal's diplomatic community and that she [CHK] should be in an important foreign ministry position. Milan Tuladhar is the choice for China' forwarded by the UML and political experts. Former student leader Tanka Karki is also on the list, and UML central advisory committee chairperson Kamal Koirala has been recommended for SAARC country. Others on the list include human rights activist Arjun Karki, Sushil Pyakurel, Murari Sharma, Ganesh Yonjon and Professor Surya Subedi. The NC has recommended former vice chancellor Nabin Prakash Jung Shah and Suprabha Ghimire, while the NC (D) has recommended Lok Raj Baral, Sagar Samsher and Balbahadur Kunwa