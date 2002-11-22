The new government has called back half a dozen envoys who have completed four years or more in office serving abroad. According to foreign ministry sources, the government has recalled Royal Nepalese ambassador to Thailand Janak Bahadur Singh who has completed five and half years in office. The list includes Royal Nepali ambassador to Saudi Arabia Badri Prasad Khanal, Singha Bahadur Basnet (UK), Indra Bahadur Singh (France), Kedar Bhakta Mathema (Japan) and Shambhu Ram Simkhada (Geneva). Mathema has served for over six years in Tokyo while Simkhada has headed the Nepali mission for the UN in Geneva for seven years. Former envoy to the US and incumbent Royal Nepalese ambassador to India, Bhekh Bahadur Thapa, has been asked to continue, sources said. Thapa recently completed five years in office at New Delhi.