Escape Drishti, 31August ? 6 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #214 (September 17-23, 2004)

Three young girls from Dhankuta escaped from Maoist captivity and returned to their families. Sixteen-year-old Bina Rai, Phul Maya Rai and Asmita Biswakarma were kidnapped by Maoists in July from their houses in Aankhisalla village of Dhankuta. The rebels came to settle some disputes between villagers, and when they saw the three teenagers they asked them to come along. When the girls refused, the rebels threatened to behead them. The girls say the Maoists forced them to walk day and night, without anything to eat. They were guarded by sentries and when one of them said she was sick she was thrashed. If they refused to walk, the rebels would threaten to chop their legs off. Bina, Phulmaya and Asmita were then asked to perform sentry duty at a mountain camp. When everyone else was asleep, they ran off to the nearest road and boarded a bus to Dharan, where they went to the police. The girls say that many other young girls and boys are being kept in the rebel camps at gunpoint. Waiting for a chance to escape. A brother and sister escaped from the camp the same day they did.



