BIKRAM RAI

This edition of Nepali Times carries a special focus on Pokhara, which is emerging as the premier destination for domestic tourism. More and more people from Kathmandu are buying retirement homes here to escape the congestion and the chaos of the capital. Pokhara offers mountain views unparalleled in the world, a balmy climate, and adventure sports like paragliding, zip lining, ultra-light flights, and white water rafting. There are three museums and numerous meditation and yoga centres.

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