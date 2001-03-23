One more sector has been declared an essential service. Strikes are now illegal in hotels, resorts and other tourism-related businesses. In 1999, the cabin crew of Royal Nepal Airlines Corporation went on strike demanding that they be allowed to fly leased aircraft, and that the national flag carrier should purchase aircraft rather than obtain them on long-term lease. The government resorted to the antiquated piece of legislation to force the employees back to work. The 43-year-old law came in handy again recently?to ban strikes in hotels on 15 March, after hotel workers, demanding a 10 percent service charge, decided to stop work. Again on 17 March, the government included the transport sector under the same law. That was after employees of the Nepal Transport Corporation decided to halt trolley bus services pressing for the reversal of a recent government restructuring (and downsizing) decision. The number of services declared ?essential? so far has reached ten. Communication services, including the postal service, airports and related services, print media and the government press, arms and military related sectors, telecommunications, including telex and telephone services, and electricity and drinking water distribution are now to be strike-free.