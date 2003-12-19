EU against arming civilians Domestic Brief | From Issue #175 (December 19-25, 2003)

The European heads of mission in Kathmandu are concerned over the government's plan to arm villagers against Maoist rebels, saying it will increase bloodshed. "We do not believe that the formation of such forces will contribute to a resolution of the conflict," read a press release issued by the German Embassy that holds the EU presidency. It urged the government to review the policy and ensure all counter insurgency operations are conducted in full compliance with Nepali and international law.

