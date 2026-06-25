The EU held programs in Kathmandu 23-25 June aimed at improving aviation safety in a country which is on its saftey list. Over the next two weeks, regional airlines, regulators, and aviation professionals from across South Asia will meet in Kathmandu. CAAN is also holding a crew training and operational standards program with aircraft manufacturer ATR. The module touches on decision-making, operational resilience and fatigue management in the air. Then there will be a regulatory update workshop 29 June - 2 July.