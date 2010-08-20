A dispute between the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) and its donor, the UK aid agency DFID, has revealed that foreign aid is being used to deprive Nepali citizens of their basic rights. This became apparent when NEFIN enforced a nationwide strike to pressure the Constitutional Committee to expedite the process of writing the constitution. The strike took place despite DFID threatening to withhold funds from NEFIN.

It is unfortunate that organisations that receive foreign aid to enable and promote citizen's rights involve themselves in activities that curtail freedom of movement. Donors should be wary of such cases where rights advocacy and empowerment aid get used for political interests. A huge chunk of aid goes into the pockets of local employees for consultations, junkets, protests, workshops, and seminars. These activists who feed on foreign funds are to be blamed for threatening national integrity.

Finance ministry officials, who are supposed to monitor foreign aid, keep silent as they too get consultancy fees and free trips abroad. As an institution, DFID does not intend to curb rights nor promote individual political interests. Therefore, it is the local employees of the organisation, corrupt government officials, and activist groups that are to be blamed for the misuse and misappropriation of funds.

The government should act to prevent such incidents. Issuing a white paper on received aid and project expenses of organisations should be the first step.

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