The European Union expressed concern over the deterioration of security, law and order, and human rights in Nepal. A statement issued by the Danish Embassy, presidency of the EU in Kathmandu, condemned the ongoing Maoist violence and called upon them to ?immediately stop the systematic campaign of killings, harassment and destruction?. The EU regretted that killings of party activists and sabotage of physical infrastructure has continued, even after the recent Maoist call for a halt to these atrocities. They also expressed concern over ?the evidence of human rights violation committed by the security forces with impunity?. The government has been urged to take immediate action conforming with its international obligations, and to implement the recommendations made by the National Human Rights Commission.