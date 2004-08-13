EU peace call Domestic Brief | From Issue #209 (August 13-19, 2004)

The European Union has called on both sides in Nepal's conflict to end violence, agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible and look for practical measures to build confidence and create a climate for meaningful and sustainable peace processes.It has pledged full support to what it said was the 'the new coalition government's efforts to resolve the crisis in the country'. The statement urged the government to implement its human rights commitment 'without unnecessary delay' of the Memorandum of Understanding with the UNHCR.



The declaration was submitted to the Foreign Ministry on Monday. In it, the EU expressed its particular concerns, this time about Maoist violence and other practices, including terrorist attacks, the use of child soldiers, extortion, abduction and forced indoctrination. 'It has called upon the Maoists to cease these activities,' the declaration says. 'The EU will monitor the situation closely and will calibrate its policies according to developments.' Sources told us the EU has also used back channels to warn the Maoists that if they don't stop those activities, they run the risk of being put on a terror watch list.