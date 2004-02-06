Pressure from the European Union (EU) to improve the human rights situation in the country makes it clear that the international community is closely monitoring the rapidly deteriorating situation here. Observers have taken this in the light of the diplomatic community's strong support for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The memorandum of understanding prepared by NHRC during the ceasefire between the government and the Maoists was meant to guide the conduct of both fighting sides. It included human rights instruments that the government has signed. The Maoist rebels had also pledged that they would show their support and assistance to the proposal presented by the commission. We repeatedly hear or sometimes even come across an incident where even the minimum level of human rights have been violated or breached. Citizens are denied the right to live their life with self-respect and dignity. It is important to protect such basic rights as education, health and the freedom to move unhindered. Freedom of expression should be there without any prejudice. If these are not respected, then the country will slide further. The EU has stressed the importance of an all-party government, immediate parliamentary elections and improvement in law and order. (Nepalnews.com Translation Service)