EU pulls out Domestic Brief | From Issue #43 (May 18-24, 2001)

The European Union has put the $13 million Gulmi-Argakhanchi Rural Development Project (GARDEP) on indefinite hold after a project vehicle was torched by Maoists on 8 May. The attack came just as the project's second phase to build roads, schools and drinking water projects in the two districts was getting underway. Most half-done construction of schools and roads have been abandoned. The Maoists haven't yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and there had been no overt threats. Local officials said the torching was not planned, and was the result of local Maoists suspecting that a project personnel was using the car's radio. They say EU over-reacted, and are lobbying for the project to resume. Said DDC chairman Kausal Pokhrel: "This is really unfortunate, it will set us

back many years."