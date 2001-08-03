Hansraj Hulaschand have begun marketing Bajaj Auto's new four-stroke three-wheeler in Nepal. The authorised distributor of Bajaj vehicles in Nepal says the three wheelers are more cost effective compared with their competition-the gas- and battery-run three wheelers and micro buses-and are also clean, since they comply with Euro-1 emission standards. A company press release says the price of a new Bajaj is Rs 225,000, including VAT and other taxes, almost one-third the cost of a gas or battery-run three-wheeler. The company says the new vehicle is an alternative to the two-stroke machines the government plans to phase out later this year.