The central bank discontinued maintaining separate exchange rates for several European currencies starting 1 January. That means banks will stop exchanging German Marks, Dutch Guilders, French Francs, Austrian Schillings, Belgian Francs and Italian Lira. Commercial banks with stocks of these currencies will have to sell them to the central bank by 15 January. The exchange of these European currencies will in future be based on their ?locking? rate with the Euro, the Nepal Rastra Bank said.