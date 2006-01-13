The Maoists have sent two senior emissaries to Europe to convince leaders there about their commitment to peaceful democratic politics. Central Committee member Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and Narayan Sharma are in London, sources say. They are also expected to meet European Union and British officials. The visit is taken as an indication that the Maoists are genuinely looking at returning to multiparty democracy.
Euro Maoists
Ghatana ra Bichar, 11 January
From The Nepali Press | From Issue #281 (January 13-19, 2006)