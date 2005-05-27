An Ecureuil/AStar AS 350B3 helicopter (pictured) landed last weekend on the top of Chomolungma, setting a new world record, company sources said in Paris. It is not clear why news of the landings which took place on 14 May was only released on Tuesday through its website and not from Nepal. Eurocopter, the European helicopter maker, said its specially-upgraded chopper had landed on the 8,850 m summit twice, setting a new world record for high-altitude landings and takeoffs.The aircraft, flown by test pilot Didier Delsalle, took off from Lukla and remained atop the peak for more than two minutes. Another second successful landing and takeoff took place later. Eurocopter said it had submitted the feat to the International Federation of Aviation for approval as a world record. The company is a division of the aviation giant European Aeronautic Defence.