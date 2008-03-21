

EUROPE IS WATCHING: The European Union Election Observation Mission was launched on Tuesday. The government invited the European Union to monitor the CA election on 10 April. (PIC: KIRAN PANDAY)



FLAG WEAVING: Tailors in Bhairawa were busy last Friday sewing Nepali Congress banners for the election. (PIC: MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA)



BOND OF TRUST: Santa Bahadur Lama (right) writes on behalf of blind student Ram Gopal Karki for the latter's SLC examination in Patan on Monday. (PIC: KIRAN PANDAY)



KOREA PATH: Thousands joined the queue in Tripureswor this week to get a registration form for the Korean language exam. Proficiency in Korean language is a prerequisite to get a job there. (PIC: MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA)