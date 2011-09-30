BIKRAM RAI

The government led by Prachanda had a chance, but we missed it. The other two governments that followed were ad-hoc, we couldn't expect much from them. The current government is led by the largest party, that is positive, now we need the NC to be on board as well.

You keep harping on consensus government, but you are no different from Jhalnath Khanal.

I took the biggest risk of my life. Either I had to quit or content the election. Maybe an individual taking risk could move the peace process and constitution writing forward. So, I took the risk.

You proclaimed zero tolerance on corruption but your cabinet is made up of tainted ministers, and even one accused of murder.

I have no answer to that. You have to evaluate it through my performance. But I have adopted a 'zero tolerance' policy on corruption. I have not done anything wrong since I came to office.

Then you had said you wouldn't interfere with the civil service, but the home secretary was transferred by a minister in your cabinet.

That was an exception. Except for that, we have not interfered. I have kept my promise. It is a coalition government and we have to make compromises. I hope people will understand that.

Defence Minister Sarat Singh Bhandari set off an uproar with secessionist remarks. Can we relate this issue with the four point deal?

No. I talked to the minister. He has already clarified that this was not his intention. This government is committed to national sovereignty and integrity.

There are reports of your wife asking for a government SUV.

I have talked to her about it, she has clarified her point of view. If it is proven that rules were violated, no one will be spared.

Are seized properties ever going to be returned to their owners?

Let's not talk about who gained and who lost. During the insurgency, there were instances when there was a transfer of ownership of property. Ownership of such land will be finalised only through the land reform commission.

What about the withdrawal of cases for wartime atrocities?

It is part of the CPA to withdraw political motivated cases. It is the responsibility of the government to implement the CPA.

Will the constitution be written by 20 November?

The first draft will come out by then.

Will the mandate of the CA be extended?

It should be extended until the constitution is written.

But the SC has said it is not constitutional?

That's not true.

By how long should it be extended?

It might take six months more, maximum

Will your party remain intact until then?

Don't worry our party is not going to split.

Who made you the PM? Some say India did.

It is people who make the PM in a democracy. I won the election with 82 per cent of the votes cast in Gorkha district and secured 340 votes in the parliament. If some see unknown forces behind it, I have nothing

to say.

The rumour has it that you met representatives of RAW just before the election.

That is nonsense. Nepali politics is determined within the country. To blame foreign hand is to hide your weakness. It is a sign of incompetence. I have no comment to make.

What will be your agenda of India visit?

We have been doing our homework.

Some are concerned about installing air marshals and the extradition treaty?

Let's not run after rumours.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/nepali/programmes/2011/09/110928_sadharva.shtml

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