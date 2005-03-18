: Not really. I have been quite busy monitoring the people's reaction. I sense that the king judged the people's sentiments well. The people want peace to be given first priority.The parties should be independent but that should not be misused to create rifts. And now they have the opportunity to realise their past follies and start practicing a healthy and clean democracy.Elections are the only medium through which the people can do so. If the people's representatives are unable to hold elections, how can the citizens identify with them? Without peace there can be no elections.A political solution is so far the best option. My advice is peace is possible only through talks.There could be a realisation that they (the Maoists) are walking on the wrong path. Establishing a dictatorship of the proletariat is not the solution.There are many opinions but my only concern is what the public has to say. And all the people desire is for someone to deliver them peace. As the head of state the king can't keep quiet and do nothing for the people.Just because we are a small nation, we should not be afraid of taking risks. Outside forces have to understand that even a small country has its pride.Yes but the level of violence would not be as intense. Nobody would have gone to such extremes. What we need is genuine and continued political reforms.The state of emergency is temporary. Instead of pushing for freedom of individuals we should think of national security. Fundamental rights are important. But these unlawful groups are misusing such rights.Not so far. (laughs)I will not back down if the nation feels my need.