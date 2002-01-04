Even the PM pays Jana Aastha, 2 January, 2002 From The Nepali Press | From Issue #75 (January 4-10, 2002)

People will be surprised to know that after the talks between the government and the Maoists failed, the same prime minister who called the Maoists "terrorists" and "traitors" donated money to them.



But this is politics and everything is possible in politics. Yesterday's enemies will be friends today and enemies today friends tomorrow. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba apparently gave Rs 9,000 last Tihar to the All-Nepal National Free Students Union (Revolutionary), an organisation with links to the Maoists. The ANNFSU-R students, who had sent word beforehand to the prime minister's residence in Baluwatar saying they would be coming to play deusi bhailoi, arrived with two busloads of students and musical instruments. Devendra Parajuli, president of the union, vice president Krishna KC, general secretary Purna Paudyal, Lenhnath Neupane and a few others were called inside the residence, offered tea by the prime minister, and sent off with the tidy sum of Rs 9,000. And in lieu of the traditional thank you and goodbye offering, the group blessed the prime minister that he might have the courage to call for a constituent assembly.



The group also reached the Satdobato government residence of the main opposition CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal. Nepal also played the gracious host and gave them Rs 1,000. The Union also visited the homes of CPN-ML leaders Bam Dev Gautam and CP Mainali. Although the group got Rs 500 from General Secretary Gautam, he was reportedly nervous, as only a few days prior to this, several student leaders of the CPN-ML student union had broken links with the party and joined the Maoist-affiliated ANNFSU-R. Mainali, for his part, was said to be much more comfortable with the group and even danced along with them holding hands with his wife. He gave them Rs 1,000.



This is the game of the times. Prime Minister Deuba has now forbidden anyone from helping these ANNFSU (R) who he played deusi with, and has even had those who had helped the Maoists in the past arrested. With the declaration of the state of emergency and talk of the control of corruption, all those who have contributed large amounts to the Maoists, and corrupt Congress leaders are said to be living in fear.