Apex College is now offering a 60-credit, two-and-a-half year MBA evening Program, which allows professionals to earn the advanced degree without without giving up their day job. Aimed at working executives, technical graduates and new students, the program will take in 30 students each year and allow them to choose courses and class timings. Areas of specialisation include commercial bank management, management of technology, and marketing and finance. It also supports a six-week internship program.