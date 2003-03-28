Event management is a relatively new concept in Nepal, but Kiran Krishna Shrestha's catchily-named "event nepa~laya" group has put musical extravaganzas firmly on centre stage. "We have been giving music performances the importance they deserve," says Kiran who believes in creating an environment where the artist can concentrate on creativity and performing well, leaving the nitty-gritty to the management team.He is still beaming with the success of Sundar Shanta Nepal Sangeet Yatra, a travelling music roadshow that event nepa~laya helped organise at venues across Nepal last month. The January ceasefire was the impetus it needed to not only gather the best Nepali musicians but also plan the ambitious city-hopping tour. "The show gave the people an opportunity to step outside their lives and just be normal, have fun and enjoy themselves for a change," recalls Kiran.Nepali performers are now beginning to ask for Kiran's formidable skills in managing events. But this is a modest man. "At first I had no experience, just courage. Now it's different. But it is for the others to say if we are getting better and setting higher standards." The 32-year-old former radio jockey and television producer found his calling behind the scenes. It began when he couldn't find anyone to handle Nepathya's national "Education for peace" tour two years ago. So he decided to do it himself, and last year set up event nepa~laya with Amrit Gurung of Nepathya and Arpan Shrestha of Nepal Television as partners. Last year, nepa~laya organised a widely-acclaimed set of concerts by veteran singer, Phatteman.Kiran has received offers to organise other kinds of events, but he wants to concentrate on music. "We would like to specialise in one area instead of spreading the talent too thin," he says. "Kathmandu is not the centre of the universe, and we want to take music to the Nepal outside the Valley."