Nepali Times

Events
Week of
Candle Making
Thinking of taking up crafting during free time? Join Connect Cafe’s candle-making workshop and meet like-minded creatives.
20 June, 3pm onwards, Rs1,200, Connect Cafe, Jhamsikhel
Poetry and Gazal
Interested in poems and gazals? Go with friends to Shabdakiri Saajh and immerse in an evening of expression and music.
20 June, 4pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha
Weekend hike
Be one with nature and join the Mahesh Narayan- Banban Danda hike. Enjoy views of lush green hills and good company throughout.
20 June, 6:40am, Rs1,000, Brikuti Mandap, Kathmandu
Yoga Day
On International Yoga Day, join fellow enthusiasts in performing 108 Surya Namasakars. Calm the mind and body through mindfulness.
21 June, 6:30-8:30am, Rs1,499, International Club
Writing Workshop
Explore your creative side and let your imagination spill onto paper at Photo Circle’s writing workshop.
20 June, 2pm-5pm, Rs300, Photo Circle Library, Sanepa
The Taste of सेलरोटी
In The taste सेलरोटी, three stories unfold across different eras bound together by a shared theme. The two-actor play is directed by Milson D. Chamling. Catch some shows.
21 June - 12 July, 5:15pm, Kausi Theater, Teku
Monsoon Observations
Experience a peaceful nature walk with botanical artist Neera Joshi Pradhan and create beautiful paintings at the end of the session.
21 June, 9am-11am, Rs550, Ranibari Community Forest, Lazimpat