The story you carried on the 85-year-old British woman trying to climb Mt Everest with her daschund ('Cos it's there', #288) was not a hoax but an elaborate publicity campaign to advertise mountain sports products by Mammut. They advised mountain sports and climbing fanatics all over the world of the dangers of using equipment which is so good that it can cause loss of common sense. Just like Mary Woodbridge, who bought herself a Mammut jacket and suddenly found herself wanting to conquer Mount Everest.