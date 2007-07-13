NEW PRODUCTS

Everest Bank's 21st branch started in Birtamod, making Everest the private commercial bank with the largest branch network in Nepal. The bank also plans to start using the financing software Finnacle in February 2008 and will offer travelling banking to customers from Sanischare to Kakarvitta serving them from vehicles. EBL has tie-ups with Punjab National Bank and the SCT Network. Its debit card works at all ATMs of the SCT network, over 500 merchant outlets in Nepal, and over 1,000 PNB bank machines across India.Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has acquired 100 percent ownership of Unza Holdings, a Singapore-based fast moving consumer goods company for $246 million. The transaction is expected to be closed by this month. Unza is South Asia's largest manufacturer of personal care products, with operations in over 40 countries. Unza markets the Enchanteur, Safi, Romano, Izzi, Vigor, and Maxkleen brands of personal care products.Laxmi Bank is sponsoring pro golfer Deepak Thapa Magar to participate in the 2007/08 Professional Golf Tour India. Thapa, who turned pro in 1993, became the first Nepali to win the Surya Nepal Masters this year. Laxmi Bank is also supporting Shiva Ram Shrestha, a 19-year-old caddy-turned-golfing prodigy. The bank was established in April 2002 and currently has nine branches around the country.The Swiss Army Company has launched three brands of Swiss Army fragrances in Nepal-the Swiss Army classic, Swiss Army Altitude, and Swiss Army for Her. Founded in 1884, the Swiss Army company is most famous for its multi-function knives. The perfumes are being marketed by United Marketing in Nepal.Overseas International is importing a new brand of air freshener, RS Air Fresheners, which also doubles as a mosquito repellent. Made from citronella, the air freshener is available in 12 different fragrances, at prices ranging from Rs 175-325. The product is being marketed by Bishes Marketing.