Everest insurance, which completed eight years of operation last week, says it has grown into one of the most successful domestic ventures in the non-life insurance segment. The company claims to have a 20 percent market share and its premiums in 2001/02 soared by 50 percent to about Rs 300 million. Among its major clients have been the Kali Gandaki Hydroelectric Project, whose civil construction was insured by Everest. The company also says it has over 60 percent of the aviation insurance business in Nepal.

