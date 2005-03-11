The annual iExplore list of Top 10 Once-in-a-Lifetime Trips has put a trek to Mt Everest Base Camp in seventh position in its Top 10 ranking. Nepal is the only South Asian country on the list. Last year, The Observer ranked the Everest Base Camp in seventh position in its 20 Journeys of a Lifetime. Champagne flight to the North Pole has been registered as number one in the ranking, followed by Travel to Timbujtu (Mali) and back and Sea kayak the Panama Canal. iExplore founder and CEO, George Deeb said "People are more interested in accumulating life changing experiences. This list shows you how far consumers are willing to go to get as unique an experience as possible." Founded in 1999, iExplore is the leading online seller of adventure and experiential travel. Here's this year's Top 10 Once-in-a-lifetime list:1 Champagne flight to the North Pole2 Travel to Timbuktu and back3 Sea kayak the Panama Canal4 Stay with a Mongolian family in the Gobi Desert5 Cage dive with great white sharks in South Africa6 Camel caravan across the Sahara Desert7 Trek to Mount Everest Base Camp8 Take a hot springs bath in Iceland9 Balloon safari over the Serengeti10 Walk rainforest tree canopies in the Amazon.