The Daughters of Everest, directed and produced by Sapana Sakya and Ramyata Limbu won The Alpine Club of Canada award for Best Film on Climbing at the Banff Mountain Film Festival in Banff, Alberta, Canada. The film tells the story of the first-ever expedition of Sherpa women to climb Everest. "A delightful and very honest film that captures the camaraderie of a group of women who take pride in their mountains," says jury member Florian Camerer. A film made 35 years ago at a Polish film school called Odwr?t (Retreat) took the Grand Prize at this year's Banff Mountain Film Festival.