1 February
* Protest in Darchula by locals (1 day)
* Jaleshwor banda by the Joint Struggle Committee, Jaleshwor (1 day)
2 Februay
* Bardibas, Mahottari banda by businessmen and civil society (9 days)
4 February
* Birganj banda by local businesses (2 days)
5 February
* Demonstration from Nijgadh to Bara by local struggle committee (1 day)
7 February
* Doti, Dadheldhura banda by temporary teachers (1 day)
* Eastern Tarai banda by Tharu Kalyankarini Sabha (TKS) ( 2 days)
8 February
* Tatopani customs office banda by Chinese goods enterpreneurs ( 6 days)
9 February
* Banda of Indrawati IV and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Melamchi locals (4 days)
10 February
* Banda in Butwal by students of Glorious College (2 days)
12 February
* Gaur banda by Dumaria VDC locals (1 day)
* Mahottari banda by MJF (1 day)
13 February
* Indefinite banda of Sunsari Pakali section of the East-West Highway by Janachetana Aama Samuha (Mother's Group) (3 days)
February 16
* Banda in Fikkal Road Section along Mechi highway local residents (2 days)
* Banda in Gorkha by transport entrepreneurs (1 day)
February 17
* Janakpur Cigarette Factory banda by staff
(1 day)
* Indefinite banda in Rasuwa by locals
(5 days)
* Indefinite banda in Rauthat by transport entrepreneurs (3 days)
February 18
* Banda in Kosi Highway by Kosi Victim's Struggle Committee (1 day)
February 19
* Madhes banda by Madheshi Student Union
(3 days)
* Okhaldhunga banda by YCL (4 days)
February 20
* Banda in Bhanubhakta Higher Seconday School, Damchaur, Salyan by Maoist Aligned All Nepal National Independent School Union Revolutionary (ANNISUR) Students (1 day)
* Banda by Kosi Flood Victim Struggle Committee
(9 days)
February 21
* Sunsari banda by locals (3 days)
February 22
* Banda in Fikkal by students (1 day)
* Mechi zone banda by transport entrepreneurs (1 day)
February 24
* Tanahun banda by Youth Force (1 day)
February 25
* Banda in Rupandehi - Lamjung Road Section by locals (1 day)
February 26
* Banda in Butwal by locals (1 day)
February 27
* Banda in Tarai region by Tarai Madhesh Loktantrik Party (1 day)
* Indefinite banda in Eastern Region by transport entrepreneurs (2 days)
SEE ALSO:
Ban bandas # 441