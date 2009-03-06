From The Nepali Press |

1 February



Banda across Attariya and Lamki-by Mukta Kamaiya (6 days)* Protest in Darchula by locals (1 day)* Jaleshwor banda by the Joint Struggle Committee, Jaleshwor (1 day)

2 Februay

* Bardibas, Mahottari banda by businessmen and civil society (9 days)

4 February

* Birganj banda by local businesses (2 days)

5 February

* Demonstration from Nijgadh to Bara by local struggle committee (1 day)

7 February

* Doti, Dadheldhura banda by temporary teachers (1 day)

* Eastern Tarai banda by Tharu Kalyankarini Sabha (TKS) ( 2 days)

8 February

* Tatopani customs office banda by Chinese goods enterpreneurs ( 6 days)

9 February

* Banda of Indrawati IV and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Melamchi locals (4 days)

10 February

* Banda in Butwal by students of Glorious College (2 days)

12 February

* Gaur banda by Dumaria VDC locals (1 day)

* Mahottari banda by MJF (1 day)

13 February

* Indefinite banda of Sunsari Pakali section of the East-West Highway by Janachetana Aama Samuha (Mother's Group) (3 days)

February 16

* Banda in Fikkal Road Section along Mechi highway local residents (2 days)

* Banda in Gorkha by transport entrepreneurs (1 day)

February 17

* Janakpur Cigarette Factory banda by staff

(1 day)

* Indefinite banda in Rasuwa by locals

(5 days)

* Indefinite banda in Rauthat by transport entrepreneurs (3 days)

February 18

* Banda in Kosi Highway by Kosi Victim's Struggle Committee (1 day)

February 19

* Madhes banda by Madheshi Student Union

(3 days)

* Okhaldhunga banda by YCL (4 days)

February 20

* Banda in Bhanubhakta Higher Seconday School, Damchaur, Salyan by Maoist Aligned All Nepal National Independent School Union Revolutionary (ANNISUR) Students (1 day)

* Banda by Kosi Flood Victim Struggle Committee

(9 days)

February 21

* Sunsari banda by locals (3 days)

February 22

* Banda in Fikkal by students (1 day)

* Mechi zone banda by transport entrepreneurs (1 day)

February 24

* Tanahun banda by Youth Force (1 day)

February 25

* Banda in Rupandehi - Lamjung Road Section by locals (1 day)

February 26

* Banda in Butwal by locals (1 day)

February 27

* Banda in Tarai region by Tarai Madhesh Loktantrik Party (1 day)

* Indefinite banda in Eastern Region by transport entrepreneurs (2 days)



SEE ALSO:

Ban bandas # 441

www.nepalbandh.com