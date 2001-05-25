Every dog. From The Nepali Press | From Issue #44 (May 25-31, 2001)

After a foreign woman working in a development project moved into a village, dogs began to have a good time. One day, she noticed a malnourished dog feeding its four puppies near the village eatery. She took pity on the dogs and gave them some food she was eating. Earlier all dogs survived on leftovers from the hotel. After this incident, the dogs followed the woman home. She then took these animals into her house. Soon all the stray dogs and cats of the village started moving to the area around this person's residence. The villagers were surprised, but the condition of the animals did indeed improve.



...After a couple of years, the dogs and cats in the village became mal-fed and began straying all over the village. The money the woman had left with the house owner for the well being of the animals was also spent. The villagers have not given up hope and pray that another foreign woman will move in someday. (Today) as soon as the dogs see a foreigner, they wag their tails. When they see an unfamiliar Nepali face, they bark and attack them.