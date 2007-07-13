

EVERY DOG HAS HIS DAY: Finance Minister Ram Sharan Mahat waliking to parliament, Thursday flanked by Home Minister Krishna Sitaula, Minister for Education and Sports Pradeep Nepal, Minister for Peace and Reconstruction Ram Chandra Poudel, and Agriculture Minister Chhabilal Biswokarma. Royal allowances were slashed, even as a large election budget was announced.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



CEREMONIAL PRIME MINISTER: Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala takes the salute from an army guard at the Bhoto Jatra festival on Sunday in Jawalakhel. For the first time, the king of Nepal did not attend this ceremony.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



DIPLOMATIC CORE: Kathmandu-based ambassadors were summoned to the Election Commission on Tuesday for a briefing on preparations for polls planned for 22 November.

(NEPALNEWS.COM/RAM HUMAGAIN)



RAILROADED: Indian ambassador Shiv Shankar Mukherjee speaking at a function on Friday to mark the opening of an office to sell tickets for Indian Railways in Kathmandu.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY: A porter carrying construction material on Darbar Marg as supporters and opponents of monarchy prepared to march to the royal palace on Saturday on king Gyanendra's birthday.

(DEEPENDRA BAJRACHARYA)