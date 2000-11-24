EVs in Bharatpur Domestic Brief | From Issue #18 (November 24-30, 2000)

Bharatpur Municipality has decided to introduce five electric three-wheelers to serve the Shahid Chowk-BP Koirala Cancer Hospital route. Martin Chautari, a Kathmandu-based advocacy group, says it has been asked to prepare the groundwork in preparation of inducting the electric vehicles in the city.



Meanwhile, the Electric Vehicle Association of Nepal (EVAN) asked Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala to annul the government's decision to stop the registration of new electric vehicles operating within the Ring Road. EVAN maintains that the government should implement strong and effective emission standards to take polluting vehicles off the roads, and increase the carrying capacity of roads also, instead of placing a ban on EV registrations.