Britain's two biggest cruise companies are using undercover ex-Gurkhas to protect their liners against terrorist attacks, according to a report in the Daily Mirror. The ex-soldiers from Nepal are already on board Cunard's flagship QE2 and P&O's prestigious Oriana. Nearly a million UK passengers will be taking cruises this year, and there are fears of airline-type terrorist attacks on cruiseliners. These fears were heightened after boat bombs on a French tanker and a US warship early this year. Ex-Gurkhas already guard Malaysian and Singaporean cruise ships in the Malacca Straits and casino ships in Macau. (see Nepali Times #91). Cunard and P&O refused to discuss security arrangements. But a P&O insider said: "The special security people are dressed as crew and are on duty round the clock."