The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has instituted an award to recognise excellence in industry and is seeking applications from its members. The award has a grandiose name?the National Excellence Award?and will be assessed against the Total Quality Management standard. It will measure industry leadership in terms of policies and commitment, management and operation systems, and overall results in terms of consumer satisfaction and relationships, employee satisfaction and, of course, the bottom-line. Small, medium and large organisations will be assessed separately, and the FNCCI says the prize ?may? be awarded annually. Any takers?