For 11 years, students who excel in the SLC examination have received Tuborg Excellence Awards, established by the Gorkha Brewery as an incentive to boost morale. Eligible recipients are those who make the top ten in the annual government exam. They are formally felicitated and given a medal, certificate and a cash prize ranging from Rs 50,000 for the top spot, awarded this year to Bishal Gyawali of Butwal, to Rs 4,000 for students from fourth place through till 10th.