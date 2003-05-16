Exceptions Sanghu, 12 May From The Nepali Press | From Issue #145 (May 16-22, 2003)

Of particular significance is the shuffle in Nepal's bureaucratic circles, particularly between the secretaries of Western Region Administration (WRA) and the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA). The first transfer post-October Fourth was Madhab Prasad Ghimire who substituted for Bal Krishna Prasai at WRA. The latter was put into Ghimire's post at the CIAA.



There are those that suspect foul play because the transfers took place at a sensitive time within the CIAA. Even Ghimire was surprised by the news-he is said to have found out through a radio news bulletin on the morning of 9 May. Ghimire's transfer is a technical demotion for him, from a CIAA secretary he has been made a regional administrator who has to report to the home secretary.



The order did not give any reasons for Ghimire's transfer, but our sources claim that he was allegedly punished for leaking names blacklisted by the high level Judicial Inquiry Commission on Property (JICP) to the local media. Still others hazard it was the result of a feud between Ghimire and CIAA commissioner Krishna Ballav Kafle who is supported by highly placed people blacklisted by the JICP report. There are murmurs of Kafle and his supporters flexing their muscles to oust chief CIAA commissioner Surya Nath Upadhaya.



Bal Krishna Prasai's background has led to alarm in some quarters, especially as a replacement for Ghimire. In the past, the CIAA insinuated his involvement in a citizenship scam seven years ago when he was a chief district officer in Jumla. Later, a parliamentary committee formed to probe revenue leakage found Prasai was involved in another racket. Prasai's appointment also raises questions about the integrity of Surya Nath Upadhaya, especially as the CIAA issued a directive to the government preventing appointments of any persons found involved in corruption to sensitive posts and special duties. Acting Chief Comptroller Narayan Silwal, and joint secretaries Jainendra Jivan Sharma and Ram Krishna Tiwari had their promotions withheld after they were found guilty of corruption.



This rule, apparently, does not apply to Prasai. Ironically, Prasai has been placed in a very high position in the same judicial body that repeatedly labeled him corrupt.