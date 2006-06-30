

KIRAN PANDAY

There may be a ceasefire but not a week goes by without children and women dying from bombs scattered across Nepal.

On 25 June, the anti-landmine group Geneva Call organised a seminar in Kathmandu that brought together Maoists and the victims of their bombs.

On the podium was socket bomb victim 13-year-old Ashok Thapa Magar, sitting next to Maoist leaders Ailman and Ekraj Bhandari (pictured, right). After hearing Ashok's mother relate how her son was wounded, the audience bombarded the Maoists with questions.

Used to getting their way with the gun, the comrades have not yet learnt to engage in public debate. Their response was: war is not a picnic, people are killed and injured. After we attain victory, there will be no more violence, etc.

But these answers didn't seem to satisfy Ashok's mother about why her son had to suffer.