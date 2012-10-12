BIKRAM RAI

Unless Nepal comes to terms with the war crimes committed between1996-2006, there is a danger that we will repeat them. The structural roots of violence and the objective conditions that led to conflict still remain and there is a risk that a future conflict could be an even more virulent ethnic one. Only by confronting the ugly secrets of the past will we be able to protect the future.

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Out, damned spot, EDITORIAL

Only by confronting the ugly secrets of the past will we be able to protect the future



History will not forgive you Mr Prime Minister, ANURAG ACHARYA

The political and moral blunder of promoting a war criminal will haunt Baburam Bhattarai for a very long time