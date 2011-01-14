Factional hooliganism

Nice reading this piece albeit the malady Prashant has suggested is only the tip of the iceberg; the rest are hanging still like icicles ('Big Madhesi politics', Prashant Jha, #535). I have emphatic admiration for the kind of journalism being nurtured by Himal South Asia and Nepali Times in the present stalemate in Nepal where the progressive role of media becomes imperative. As a part of the host delegation from the Indian side, I met Mahendra Yadav when he was industry minister. Indeed in no manner was he was deserving of such a post of high repute. Such upliftment happened only through the shaky statistical compulsions of a multiparty democracy.

The plight of the Madhes is much more grave than the rest of Nepal but that doesn't mean a legitimacy for reactionary politics should be conferred. Instead there is a way out by infusing new hope through a fair political culture grounded in a common national ethos. The reactionary politics of the Madhes have done as much harm as the divisive convictions of the Maoists with their stress on republicanism. I would love to see Nepal leave factional hooliganism and visualise a clear road map for the nation on the basis of good governance and vital socio-economic prospects. Currently Nepal as an economy is performing much below its potential – a stable and fair leadership can bank upon the rich human and natural resources of the nation. The remaining misconceptions regarding the role of neighbouring nations would end itself under an engaged order. Thanks for focusing on a vital corner of this Himalayan nation.

Atul Kumar Thakur, New Delhi

www.onesstandpoint.blogspot.com

I just want to add a fact which might make clear where these Madhesi leaders are operating from. All of the three sons of this Mahendra Yadav study in India on Indian Embassy scholarships.

Surprsingly enough, all his sons have Adhikari as their surname, showing their level of opportunism and depravity. Hridayesh Tripathi has a daughter studying medicine in BHU. JP Gupta's nephew is also there, studying dermatology on an Indian Embassy scholarship.

Just to let all Nepalis know at what a cheap price our motherland is being sold. For me, all this political theorisation of the activities of these traitors is just a bluff, which is just helping Prashant Jha and the like erect a fake intellectual podium in a doomed country.

Zamza

Going, going…

The problem with UNMIN is global ('Post UNMIN tasks', Damakant Jayshi, #535). UN Missions are needed by all conflict-infected countries but the UN does not need any one. They go to help the local government minimise a conflict but help aggravate the issues. You look everywhere they have been. They pump lots of money into a poor country thus destabilising the economy. The UN bureaucrats don't have anything to lose even if they can't achieve anything and the only thing that they are concerned about is the extension of their terms. Look at Kosovo, East Timor, Cambodia, Sudan, Bosnia and so on. Ninety per cent of the time, they have not achieved what they were supposed to. It is better they go.

Kamal Kishor

As usual, good, unbiased analysis. I do agree that the stance being taken by the Maoists, NC and even CPN-UML is silly. UNMIN or no UNMIN, if the parties and their top leaders are seriously concerned about completing the peace process, it doesn't make much difference. Rather, I would love to see the political parties themselves conclude the peace process without any foreign help, setting an example to the world. But since they all are engaged in power-sharing politics rather than problem-sharing politics, to talk positively about them is only a non-sense.

UA

Stripping us bare

This is really sad ('Neither forests, nor trees', Surya Thapa, # 535). Massive crime on a massive scale, while at the same time climate change projects such as REDD seem to be just pissing in the wind. Well done to the journalist for the investigation, but it seems he did not have to scratch too far below the surface to find the guilty. If the institutions are all in cahoots, what on earth can be done to stop this? Won't someone go with some spray cans and paint trees all over the walls of these guys' houses or something?

Worth recounting this:

"If there are no trees, there will be no water whenever one looks for it. The watering places will become dry. If forests are cut down, there will be avalanches. If there are many avalanches, there will be great accidents. Accidents will also destroy the fields. Without forests, the householder's work cannot be accomplished. Therefore, he who cuts down the forest near a watering place will be fined five rupees."

The fourteenth edict of King Ram Shah (1606-1636)

koji

BUYING, NOT WASTING

They are not wasting time. They are buying time ('Stop wasting time', Editorial, #535). They need time, in a war of attrition, till others just become too tired to resist. Given the situation, this is the best the Maoist bajes can do: wait for an opportune moment to arrive. Lets fools keep believing that Communists can become Democrats, this will facilitate the extension of time needed.

K. K. Sharma