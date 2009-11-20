KIRAN PANDAY

The extended political deadlock is costing the country dearly. But until there can be a power-sharing agreement that includes all three big parties, nothing is going to move.

The CA committees are way behind schedule, and the constitutional committee can't start drafting until that work is finished. The assembly has now amended its timeline for the seventh time to meet the 27 May 2010 deadline.

But most people are past caring, says Prashant Jha. Apart from the party faithful, and tiny pockets of politically mobilised segments, the apathy towards wider politics has never been as deep as it is today. Hidden in the cynicism is wisdom. Decisions are made in Nepali political culture when three Bahun men are pushed by the Indian ambassador to sit in a drawing room and arrive at a consensus.

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Bear UNMIN with a grin - FROM ISSUE #477 (20 NOV 2009 - 26 NOV 2009)

Reality check - FROM ISSUE #477 (20 NOV 2009 - 26 NOV 2009)

Solheim says

Norway's Minister of Environment and International Development, Erik Solheim, speaks to the Nepali Times about the political deadlock in Nepal. He says: "I have spoken to Prime Minister Nepal, former Prime Minister Prachanda (and other leaders). They have all given the impression that they want to continue the reconciliation process and they want to find a solution to the problem, but of course they indicate different ways out of the problem... there are no specific ideas about what it is we can do at present."

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"Nepal needs to come back to the spirit of finding a homegrown solution" - FROM ISSUE #477 (20 NOV 2009 - 26 NOV 2009)